Portlanders get new look at Providence Park expansion

Timbers and Thorns fans are getting a new look at the new privately funded Providence Park expansion that would add 4,000 seats to the already 21,000-seat stadium.

New digital renderings of the expansion were released Thursday by the New York graphic design company Brooklyn Digital Foundry.

The privately funded $50-million expansion project was given the go-ahead by the Portland City Council Wednesday. The council will negotiate with the Portland Timbers a 10-year tax exemption on ticket sales tied to the expansion.

Providence Park is owned by the city, but the Timbers are the primary tenants. Timbers matches have been sold-out for 112 games in a row, and the organization’s Portland Thorns NWSL team draws more fans than any other professional women’s soccer team in the United States.

Providence Park is smaller than many MLS venues and with 13,000 fans on the season ticket waiting list, the demand for more seats is very high.

Portland-based architecture firm Allied Works will head the project, which would add a 93-foot high covered structure on the east side, adding four levels, with three of those being used for reserved and group seating sections to help meet ticket demands.

Check it out. ?? Some new renderings of the proposed expansion for Providence Park. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/eOmx3kzOhB — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 12, 2017

Project managers predict the project to take place over two off-seasons. The goal is to have the stadium expansion complete by the 2019 or 2020 MLS season.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.