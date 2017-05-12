Oregonians celebrate 50 years of public beaches

The Oregon Coast is a special place and thanks to a bill signed decades ago, the public gets to enjoy all 363 miles of it.

July 2017 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Oregon Beach Bill.

In 1967, Oregon governor Tom McCall signed the bill that established public ownership of all beaches up to the vegetation line.

The bill is considered a landmark legislation and allows Oregonians and tourists enjoy the entirety of the Oregon coastline.

A celebration will be held at Cannon Beach at 9 a.m. on Saturday with special guest Tad McCall, Governor McCall's son.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.