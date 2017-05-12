Driver dies in head-on crash with PGE utility truck in rural McMinnville

A driver died after crossing into the wrong lane and colliding head-on with an oncoming Portland General Electric utility truck in rural McMinnville, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to Westside Road near Northwest Bride Lane at 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said 56-year-old Thomas Alan Tasker of Amity drove his 2007 Honda Pilot across the centerline and hit a 2008 International utility truck owned by PGE.

A witness had reported seeing the Pilot driving recklessly prior to the crash.

Tasker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the utility truck, 28-year-old Mackenzie Richard Grenz of Hillsboro, and a passenger, 28-year-old Miguel Mena-Encarnacion of Milwaukie, were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The Yamhill County Multi Agency Traffic Team was called out to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Will Lavish at lavishw@co.yamhill.or.us or at 503-434-7506.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.