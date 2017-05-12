Affidavit: Man with history of public indecency exposed himself at Portland youth center

A man who has been convicted of public indecency in the past was arrested again after exposing himself at a youth center in downtown Portland, according to court documents.

Police responded to New Avenues for Youth on the 300 block of Southwest 9th Avenue on May 3 after receiving a report regarding public indecency.

An officer arrived at the scene and was directed to a man who was exposing himself and masturbating in public, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the man saw the officer, covered himself up and began to walk away.

The officer stopped the man and asked him about his behavior. Court documents state the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Lee Andreassen, replied that he was on methamphetamine and wanted to go back to prison because he "(expletive) hates Portland."

Andreassen was arrested on the felony charge of public indecency.

Court documents state Andreassen was previously convicted of felony public indecency in Multnomah County in October 2014.

