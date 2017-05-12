Tualatin animal shelter receives dozens of dogs from California

If anyone is interested in adopting a dog, there are plenty of new arrivals at the Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin.

The rescue received 32 dogs Friday morning from various high-kill shelters in California. Workers said up to five agencies were on hand to put the dogs up for adoption.

While all the dogs came from California to Oregon, some had traveled further than others.

Some of the pups came from South Korea, a country known to eat dogs.

The dogs delivered Friday range in age and breed.

For more information on Oregon Dog Rescue, potential adopters can visit the rescue’s website to learn about its adoption process.

A list of Oregon Dog Rescue’s available dogs can be read on Petfinder.

