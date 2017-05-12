'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' brings book series to life with laughs

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” the fourth movie in the “Wimpy Kid” series, tells the story of a family road trip that takes a funny wrong turn.

MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with Jeff Kinney, the author of the “Wimpy Kid” books. He shared that a lot of the movie’s scenes are based on true experiences, including a joke with a seagull.

Kinney said the new generation of wimps in the cast should bring audiences plenty of laughs.

The newest “Wimpy Kid” film will be out in theaters May 19.

