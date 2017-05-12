Medical examiner seeking to identify pedestrian hit, killed in SE Portland

Area of Southeast 92nd and Foster Road where a man was hit by a car and died on April 26. (KPTV/Air 12)

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who died after being hit by a car in southeast Portland.

The collision occurred at around 4:30 a.m. April 26 near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Foster Road.

Investigators said the man stepped into the roadway and was hit by a westbound car on Foster Road.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The crash was considered an accident and no charges were filed.

The man's injuries were not initially believed to be life-threatening, but officers said he went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.

The man has not yet been identified. He is described as 30 to 50 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be Asian or Native American.

The man had a mole on his lower left chin, scars on his chest and the top of his head and a tattoo on his right arm.

He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black shirt, Levi's jeans and black Nike shorts.

A sketch of the man and his tattoo were released Friday.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact the medical examiner's office at 971-673-8220.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.