Oregon man who threatened to kill Obama, 'snipe' FBI agents sentenced to prison

An Oregon man who threatened to kill then-President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and their children has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

John Martin Roos, 62, of Medford, pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered explosive device and posting online threats to kill the president of the United States and FBI agents.

Roos was arrested in April 2016 while parking his truck outside a Veterans Administration facility in White City. Investigators said a loaded semi-automatic pistol was found under the driver's side floor mat.

A search of Roos' apartment led to the discovery of more guns and several pipe bombs, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ reports Roos admitted in court to using "racially inflammatory language" in a Twitter post threatening the Obamas and then threatening to "snipe" FBI agents with hunting rifles in a Facebook post.

Roos told investigators he was motivated to threaten FBI agents after the deadly shooting of Lavoy Finicum in January 2016 during the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns.

Roos was sentenced to 63 months in prison Friday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.