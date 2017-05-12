Events planned to celebrate Portland area moms for Mother’s Day

Looking for something to do with your mom for Sunday? There are plenty of Mother’s Day events going on in the Portland metro area, here are some options, including several brunches which should be walk-in friendly.

Latte Da Coffee House & Wine Bar in Vancouver is holding a Mother’s Day brunch 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday which will include Belgian waffles made to order and half-priced mimosas all day.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the “Run Mama Run” annual event has different runs and walks for everyone at Mt. Tabor. The event lasts until 11 a.m. and will include hot beverages and breakfast snacks. Anyone interested in the run can register here.

Mother Day’s brunch begins at Raven & Rose in downtown Portland at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Sunday.

For any yogi moms, Roseway Yoga in northeast Portland is holding a Mother’s Day yoga class from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

The Oregon Zoo is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and encourages moms to visit the rest of the zoo to see the various animal mothers and their children.

EastBurn on East Burnside is having a brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Laurelwood Brewing on Northeast Sandy, which was just recently featured on MORE Good Day Oregon, is hosting a brunch buffet for Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it is offering unlimited mimosas for $5.

Ben’s Bottle Shop in Vancouver has a brunch for southwest Washington moms, which will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cargo Inc. in east Portland is holding a Mother’s Day celebration with many activities, including a free craft table for kids. The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

The Landmark Saloon on Southeast Division is holding its monthly open-air market, which falls on Mother’s Day for May. The market opens at noon and will have jewelry, leather goods and more for sale.

St John the Baptist Episcopal Church in southwest Portland is holding a Mother’s Day concert, which starts at 2 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature bluegrass and folk music. Tickets for the concert will cost $15 each at the door.

For anyone who maybe prefers dinner over brunch, Ernesto's Italian Restaurant in southwest Portland is holding a Mother’s Day dinner from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on all the events, check out the FOX 12 event calendar, which is constantly updated with happenings around Portland.

