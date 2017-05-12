Razor clam digging closed for month at Oregon beaches

Oregon officials have ordered razor clam digging be closed for the remainder of May due to high levels of a marine toxin being found in the clams.

The Daily Astorian reported Thursday that the state's beaches have remained closed to diggers most of this season. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Agriculture must now cycle through another two test periods. If "clean" clams are found during those two periods, then the state will consider reopening digging.

Officials say harmful algal blooms occurring more frequently are to blame for the marine toxin being in the clams.

Last year, 2.1 million razor clams were harvested in Clatsop County. Roughly 95 percent of all razor clam digging in the states goes on in the county.

