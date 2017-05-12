Man already in jail arrested in connection with 'random' stabbing in Old Town

Stabbing scene in Portland's Old Town on Monday night. (KPTV)

A man already in jail was arrested on additional charges including attempted murder for stabbing and critically injuring a man in Old Town, according to police.

Detectives charged 33-year-old Michael Lee Williams on Thursday with attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators said evidence linked Williams to Monday night's stabbing of 37-year-old Jacob Pedro Shroyer.

Shroyer was stabbed multiple times at the Pacific Tower Apartments on the 300 block of Northwest 4th Avenue.

Shroyer remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at the hospital Friday.

Investigators said there is no information to suggest Williams and Shroyer know each other and the attack appears to be "completely random."

A possible motive for the stabbing was not released by police.

Williams was already in the Multnomah County Jail after being arrested Tuesday on unrelated charges and a parole violation.

Shroyer works at Bishops Salon in southwest Portland and also works as a DJ around Portland under the name Jakob Jay.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033, anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov; or, Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.

