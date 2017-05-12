Man already in jail arrested in connection with 'random' stabbin - KPTV - FOX 12

Man already in jail arrested in connection with 'random' stabbing in Old Town

Posted: Updated:
Michael Lee Williams, jail booking photo Michael Lee Williams, jail booking photo
Stabbing victim Jacob Pedro Shroyer (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau) Stabbing victim Jacob Pedro Shroyer (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau)
Stabbing scene in Portland's Old Town on Monday night. (KPTV) Stabbing scene in Portland's Old Town on Monday night. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man already in jail was arrested on additional charges including attempted murder for stabbing and critically injuring a man in Old Town, according to police.

Detectives charged 33-year-old Michael Lee Williams on Thursday with attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators said evidence linked Williams to Monday night's stabbing of 37-year-old Jacob Pedro Shroyer.

Shroyer was stabbed multiple times at the Pacific Tower Apartments on the 300 block of Northwest 4th Avenue.

Shroyer remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at the hospital Friday.

Investigators said there is no information to suggest Williams and Shroyer know each other and the attack appears to be "completely random."

A possible motive for the stabbing was not released by police.

Williams was already in the Multnomah County Jail after being arrested Tuesday on unrelated charges and a parole violation.

Shroyer works at Bishops Salon in southwest Portland and also works as a DJ around Portland under the name Jakob Jay.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033, anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov; or, Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.