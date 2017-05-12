Woman snaps photo of cougar lurking in Troutdale neighborhood near school

Troutdale neighbors say they are keeping an eye out after a woman said she spotted a cougar lurking in a neighbor’s yard and near an elementary school.

Mariela Marquez said it was like any other quiet Sunday in her Troutdale neighborhood until the four-legged visitor came by.

"I was upstairs, and then my dad was like, 'Oh my gosh, don’t go outside! There is a cougar outside,'" Marquez said.

She said she then took a photo from her window of the animal lurking in her neighbor’s yard in broad daylight.

“It was moving pretty fast,” Marquez recalled. “I took like maybe five pictures, and I ended up only getting one.”

She said the cougar then jumped right over her neighbor’s fence.

“I was inside, so I knew I wasn’t in danger, but it was still pretty scary,” Marquez added.

Neighbor Karl Reiniger said another neighbor told him the cougar actually ended up in his yard.

“Saw it in his backyard, jumped over to ours, and then back and forth a couple times,” he said.

On top of neighbors catching the big cat prowling in yards, they said their biggest concern is that Sweetbriar Elementary is nearby.

“It was just unusual, and especially with the school nearby," Marquez said. "And people were still walking around, so it was scary."

A spokesperson for the Reynolds School District said the photo has not impacted school operations much, besides keeping a lookout for the animal and having kids play closer to the school during recess.

While neighbors said they hope the cougar doesn’t come back, they said a spotting like this isn’t all that unusual.

“I was surprised, but I wasn’t,” Dick Filbert said. “We have a lot of woods around us.”

“We’re part of the nature here, and we’re kind of out of the city, so that’s the way it is,” Reiniger added.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 that they’ve been looking in the area for the cougar but said they haven’t had any more confirmed sightings.

