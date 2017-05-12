Woman snaps photo of cougar lurking in Troutdale neighborhood near school

Deputies are searching for a woman considered armed and dangerous in connection with a heroin trafficking investigation in Polk County and Marion County.More >
A local woman's Facebook video is sparking debate in Portland even inspiring a protest.More >
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating 30-year-old Jeffrey Ryan Kelsay on Thursday.More >
If anyone is interested in adopting a dog, there are plenty of new arrivals at the Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin. The rescue received 32 dogs Friday morning from various high-kill shelters in California.More >
Her baby couldn’t wait any longer to enter the world, so a mom took matters into her own hands and delivered the baby in rush hour traffic!More >
The Clackamas County Interagency Task Force began investigating a local drug trafficking organization and Eligio Jose Baltier-Carranza, 39, in February 2017.More >
Two drivers are in jail after a wild road-rage incident Thursday morning moving across two interstates, a highway and then through a busy intersection in Vancouver.More >
A driver died after crossing into the wrong lane and colliding head-on with an oncoming Portland General Electric utility truck in rural McMinnville, according to deputies.More >
Andrea and Ronnie met at the gym in 2015, lost nearly 600 pounds together and plan to get married this weekend!More >
A woman walked away with no injuries after her car smashed into a hair salon in Salem Friday.More >
