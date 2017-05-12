Search and rescue crews offer advice for hikers in light of recent tragedies

Local sheriff’s offices are trying to educate hikers and keep more of them safe, and Friday they joined together to take action after a rash of recent tragedies on area trails.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said it’s unfortunately been a busy year for search and rescue teams, crews that have the daily mission of trying to make sure that every hiker gets home safely.

“In the short time I’ve been sheriff, we’ve lost too many people in our Gorge that have maybe been up there hiking and maybe weren’t as well prepared as we had hoped,” Reese said.

It was just last week when a hiker fell 200 feet in the Columbia River Gorge. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Reese, along with the top officials from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, spoke out at an event Friday, saying they want to put a stop to these kinds of tragedies.

They showed some of the gear they use when a search and rescue team is called out and shared tips that anyone from first-time hikers to veterans of the trails should know.

The officials reminded hikers to be prepared for anything and encouraged them to let someone know where they're planning on hiking beforehand.

The crews also advised them to save their cell phone battery during the hike and also suggested they bring extra gear in case anything happens.

"Make sure you have appropriate footwear, make sure you have appropriate clothing for the weather," Lt. James Eriksen with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. “Expect to be out there longer than you think, just in case. Make sure you have enough water.”

Deputies also told people to be extra careful when they stand or sit on the edge of a lookout. They say with all the rain this winter, the rocks and ground aren’t as stable.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.