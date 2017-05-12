Man sentenced to probation for collision that killed pedestrian in SE Portland

Scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian in southeast Portland in November 2016. (KPTV)

A man was sentenced to five years probation and his driver's license was revoked for life for a collision that killed a pedestrian in a southeast Portland crosswalk.

William Rugg, 37, of Camas, pleaded guilty to the charge of criminally negligent homicide Thursday.

Rugg was arrested in November 2016. Emergency crews responded to Southeast 160th and Stark Street and found 75-year-old Tony Joy of Vancouver suffering from critical injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Joy was crossing Stark Street in a marked crosswalk that had been upgraded with a rapid flashing light beacon to alert drivers when a pedestrian is crossing the street.

Witnesses stated the lights were flashing at the time of the crash.

Rugg pulled his 1996 Ford F-150 pickup into a large parking lot nearby after the collision and remained at the scene.

As part of his sentencing, Rugg must submit to mental health and substance abuse evaluations as required by the terms of his probation.

