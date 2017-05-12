Deadly crash involving pedestrian shuts down MLK Jr. Boulevard in NE Portland

Deadly crash involving pedestrian shuts down MLK Jr. Boulevard i - KPTV - FOX 12

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Marine Drive and Union Court on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 4:29 p.m. Friday.

A man was found suffering from traumatic injuries. Police said he was taken to the hospital, but later pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours. The Traffic Division's Major Crash Team was called out to investigate.

