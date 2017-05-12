Affidavit: Witnesses describe Vancouver road rage incident that led to two arrests

Part of the road rage incident was caught on camera by a witness. (Image: Robert Jester)

Vancouver road rage suspects Matthew Champagne and Kaio Vaigafa appeared in court via video conference on Friday. (KPTV)

Two road rage suspects repeatedly slammed into each other on busy Vancouver streets, according to court documents.

Witnesses described Thursday morning's situation to police, saying it began on westbound SR-14 near I-205 and continued onto northbound I-5, eastbound Northeast 78th Avenue and northbound Highway 99.

One witness said a pickup was trying to merge onto I-205 and a Geo Metro blocked the lane, according to court documents. The witness told police the driver of the pickup then appeared to deliberately turn into the car and the two drivers continued to ram into each other.

Another witness said, "It didn't appear the driver of the white car cared about anyone else's lives."

Prosecutors said the dangerous driving and collisions went on for miles. Part of the incident was caught on camera.

Police arrived at the scene and first contacted the driver of the car, Matthew D. Champagne, 36, of Canby.

Champagne told officers the driver of the pickup moved in front of him and deliberately slammed on the brakes, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Champagne said he moved into the adjacent lane and was repeatedly rammed by the truck.

Champagne said he executed a "pit maneuver" on the truck to prevent the driver from getting away, according to court documents.

The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Kaio Vaigafa of Portland, said the white car continued ramming into his truck until police arrived at the scene.

Champagne said Vaigafa got out of his truck with an unknown object in his hands. Vaigafa told police it was a piece of wood, according to court documents.

Vaigafa's cousin said he was in the truck when the incident occurred. Talla Asosa claimed Champagne hit the back of their truck and the situation escalated quickly from there.

"So even if we try to stop and pull over, we can’t do anything. He kept hitting us," Asosa said.

In court Friday, Champagne said he was on his way to work when the incident occurred.

"I was a victim of this whole situation," he said.

Both drivers face charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Vaigafa was driving with a suspended license and had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest, according to court documents. He asked for a Samoan interpreter in court and his case was set over to next week.

Champagne is due back in court Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.