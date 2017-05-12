Family reaches settlement with Keizer HOA over RV dispute

A $300,000 settlement has been reached in a legal battle between a local family and their former homeowner’s association that centered on an RV used for their disabled daughter.

The Kuhn family said they were forced to move out of their Keizer home in January of 2016 because their HOA didn’t approve of the RV they parked outside.

Renee Kuhn told FOX 12 in 2016 that they needed the RV for medical appointments for their daughter who has Down syndrome and autism because she needs access to a bathroom wherever she goes.

“I went into great detail and disclosed medical information about my daughter that I'm not required to do under federal law. It was an open book. I didn't hold back anything,” she said at the time. “It didn't matter with the HOA what anyone had to say.”

Neither the Kuhns nor their former HOA, McNary Estates, are allowed to talk publicly about the settlement, but their lawyers said the Kuhns dropped their claims against McNary Estates in exchange for the $300,000 settlement, which will be paid by the HOA’s insurance company.

Dennis Steinman, the lawyer representing the Kuhns, told FOX 12 the settlement also goes even further, requiring the homeowner’s association to provide information from the Fair Housing Council of Oregon that homeowners may otherwise not have had.

Steinman said that information will help other homeowners know what their rights really are independent of the HOA.

The family has since moved to Woodburn and he said they’re happy to have this behind them.

“Now that they’re settled in and now that they’re in an HOA that granted them the right to use the RV from day one, their life is wonderful,” Steinman said. “And they’re much happier now than they were before.”

In 2016, the HOA told FOX 12 that while the board was “sympathetic” to the need of the family, they did not “believe there is a connection between parking of the RV and the disabled resident's ability to use and enjoy her home."

