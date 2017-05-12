Police: Witness stops to help Eugene officer in struggle with suspect

A witness who saw a man attacking a police officer turned his car around and stopped to help the officer, according to police.

Eugene Police Department Officer Jeremy Greene responded to a man behaving erratically in the area of Maxwell Road and Grove Street at 5:17 p.m. Thursday.

Greene said the suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Leonard Johnson, was immediately uncooperative.

The officer tried to get Johnson to sit down, but he refused. Police said Johnson continued to resist and then tried to grab Greene around the neck.

During the struggle, police said the officer ended up on the ground with Johnson on top of him.

Greene was able to create some distance and use his Taser to gain control of Johnson.

A 53-year-old Eugene man was driving by the scene and police said he stopped to help Greene until more officers could arrive at the scene.

Johnson was booked into the Lane County Jail on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

