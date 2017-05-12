Deputies recover body from Willamette River near Steel Bridge - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies recover body from Willamette River near Steel Bridge

A death investigation is underway after deputies recovered a man's body from the Willamette River near the Steel Bridge.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol deputies responded to reports of a body in the water at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

A short time later, crews recovered the body.

Sheriff's office detectives have been notified and will conduct a death investigation. The body will be turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other details were immediately released.

