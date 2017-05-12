Investigators: No evidence fire at Reo's Ribs in NE Portland was - KPTV - FOX 12

Investigators: No evidence fire at Reo's Ribs in NE Portland was arson

Investigators said there is no evidence at this time to support the probability that a fire that tore through Reo's Ribs in northeast Portland was an act of arson.

The fire was reported on the 4200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m.

Crews at the scene said the fire appeared to have started outside the building near or inside a meat smoker. The smoker is normally closed, but firefighters said it was open.

Witnesses reported seeing someone running away from the restaurant at the time of the fire.

Owner Reo Varnado, the uncle of rapper Snoop Dogg, posted a video on Facebook stating someone was trying to hurt his business and he believed it was due to racism.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported Friday that crews have been working around the clock to process evidence at the scene, review neighborhood surveillance video and take testimony from witnesses.

While there is no evidence of arson, investigators said they are still soliciting help from the community to provide additional information in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 503-823-INFO.

