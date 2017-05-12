Blazers mascot Blaze visits Tucker Maxon School for the deaf on 70th anniversary

Cheers hung in the rafters at the Tucker Maxon School for the deaf and hard of hearing Friday.

Students and teachers squared off on the court where the Trail Blazers' mascot Blaze provided his special set of skills to referee the game.

"Blaze is a community icon, and all the kids know him,” teacher Jerry Roach said. “Half of our kids go to the games regularly, so he's kind of a superhero here."

The non-profit school is not only celebrating its 70th anniversary but also the $170,000 they raised at last week's gala, a donation that teachers say is important to continue students' development.

"It's a microcosm, it's a wonderful thing we've got," Roach said. "It's basically what society should look like. We're all here to help each other grow, one way or another, and we have fun doing it."

The school teaches kids who are deaf or hard of hearing listening and spoken language skills, all while incorporating a little fun.

"At the end of the day, that's what it's all about,” Roach added. “Kids being active and happy and having fun."

