Mom celebrates son’s memory with gifts for mothers at Doernbecher

Dozens of moms who will be spending Mother's Day in the hospital got some special gifts Friday.

50 mothers at Doernbecher Children's Hospital were "Zach Attacked." They were given gift bags filled with homemade blankets, coffee gift cards, gas cards, toiletries, snacks and other goodies.

Rachele Chrismer began to Zach Attack mothers who are in the hospital in memory of her son. He passed away on the day before Mother's Day four years ago.

Chrismer said she knew she wanted to do something for mothers while keeping her son's name alive.

"It's hard. These moms wouldn’t be anywhere else except with their child, but it is Mother's Day, and we just want to celebrate them,” she explained.

Mothers were Zach Attacked in four other states today as well, including Minnesota, California, New Mexico and Texas.

Chrismer said she hopes to expand to even more children's hospitals in the future. For more information on Zach Attacks, visit the group’s Facebook page.

