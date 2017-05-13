Thieves continue to target NE Portland restaurant, take potted plants

A northeast Portland business owner says he is frustrated that his shop has been a continual target for petty crimes.

The most recent came Friday morning when several hanging baskets were swiped from the outdoor seating area at Enzo’s Caffe Italiano.

“It is frustrating why this happens all the time,” Enzo Lanzadoro said.

According to Lanzadoro, security cameras caught the two people around 3 a.m. Friday. In the video, a man and woman walk up with a shopping cart, then quickly nab two of the hanging baskets, put the, in the shopping cart and head out.

Lanzadoro said this same thing happened last summer and added his restaurant has also been a target for graffiti and other petty crimes.

“We get such a pride to make it beautiful, and then when you come in and, ugh, again,” he said. “It is absolutely frustrating because it continues to happen. Now is it the same person? I have no idea.”

Lanzadoro has filed a report with the Portland Police Bureau. He said the planters only cost about $30 a piece, but when they are a continual target, it begins to add up.

“They don’t cost that much money, but regardless of the amount, it just, it gets you angry in the morning and it ruins your whole day,” he said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.