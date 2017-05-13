Community gives back to local DJ who was stabbed in Old Town

He's a DJ, a barber, and for dozens of people a friend, and Friday night the man of many hats was getting much back from the people he's touched throughout his life.

Eric Duncan describes his partner Jacob Shroyer as kind and compassionate. Others say he is “a really nice guy" and "a lovable bubbly teddy bear."

That nice guy was in the wrong place at the wrong time when police say he was stabbed multiple times by 33-yr-old Michael Lee Williams.

"He was attacked at random, doing his normal routine," Duncan said.

Shroyer now lies in a hospital bed fighting for his life, and Duncan says every day without him by his side is a struggle.

"He’s the one I talk to for everything and I don’t have him to talk to,” he said. “You don’t get to vent to him cuz(sic) he’s the one I need to vent to about. It just sucks, it really does."

Duncan created fundraising opportunities for people to help with Shroyer's medical expenses, but what he didn't expect was the outpouring of love from other places, too.

Places like Local Grind, Escape Bar and Grill, Brynn Tattoos and Jump Jack Sound Machine are just a few that are donating proceeds from their sales to help with Jay's medical expenses.

Duncan said it's the one good thing that's come out of the horrible attack.

"Seeing the community come together out of all this chaos and the amount of lives that he’s touched and businesses that I’ve never been, I don’t know if Jacob’s ever been to, but they feel the story, and this is our town and they want to help,” he said.

Shroyer just had a surgery and is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

There are at least 14 fundraisers planned for Shroyer, including one Saturday. Brynn Tattoos and Jump Jack Sound Machine will donate proceeds to Shroyer’s medical expenses.

