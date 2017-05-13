Beavers take Pac-12 baseball crown with Civil War win

The Oregon State Beavers won the Pac-12 championship outright Friday night after beating the Oregon Ducks in Game 2 of the Civil War series.

The win is also victory No. 1,000 for Beaver's head coach Pat Casey.

Oregon jumped off to an early lead scoring the first run of the game in the first inning.

The Beavers then took back the lead in the third before the Ducks jumped ahead in the next inning.

OSU was able to hold off a late push by the Ducks to take the 5-4 win

Game three of the series is Saturday.

