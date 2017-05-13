Stabbing investigation underway outside SW Portland hotel

Portland police are investigating a stabbing outside of The Nines hotel on Southwest Morrison Street Friday night.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene just after 10 p.m. where they found one victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police activity outside the nines hotel @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/VKV5HT7JRb — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) May 13, 2017

The suspect fled the scene, and police describe him as a white man in his 20s standing 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build and this pale face. They said he was clean shaven and wearing all black clothing.

Investigators say that preliminary information from the scene indicated that there was no connection between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to call the Detective Division at 503-823-0400.

