Clark Co. Deputies investigating stabbing in Hazel Dell

Clark Co. Deputies investigating stabbing in Hazel Dell

HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) -

Clark County Deputies are investigating a stabbing at a bar in the Hazel Dell area.

Just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies responded to the report that a stabbing victim had been taken to a hospital by a friend.

Deputies learned that the victim had been stabbed at a bar in the Hazel Dell area.

Detectives with the Clark County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit responded and are investigating.

The victim's name and extent of injuries are unknown.

No other information has been released at this time.

