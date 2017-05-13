Police investigating hit-and-run crash in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

A Portland man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Northeast Portland Thursday night.

According to a GoFundMe page, Eli’s family said he was crossing Northeast 82nd Avenue and Jonesmore Street at a crosswalk to get to a MAX station, when he was hit by a car heading northbound

The driver left the scene after the accident.

Eli's family said he flew about 50 feet and suffered a broken arm, several abrasions, and some damage to his right arm.

He is now recovering.

Police said they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. They say the suspect vehicle is a tan-colored Honda CRV from around 2004.

