Gresham Police looking for missing man

Gresham Police are asking for help finding a man that has been missing since Thursday.

Hassan Abdulhadi Ibrahim was reported missing on May 11.

Police say he is considered a possible danger to himself or others.



A Gresham mental health facility reported Ibrahim missing after not hearing from him for six weeks.



Staff last saw him on April 2nd when he told them he was having suicidal thoughts.

The facility helps Ibrahim with his medication, which he has not taken since his disappearance.

Police say without his medication he can become angry, paranoid, prone to exposing himself and aggressive sexualized behaviors.

Ibrahim is highly mobile and known to travel long distances, even out of the country.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be should call 911 or Gresham Police.

