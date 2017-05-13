Tattoo fundraiser held for Portland man stabbed in Old Town

A Portland man remains in the hospital after police said he was randomly attacked in Old Town.

Saturday, the community found a unique way to help.

Brynn Sladky said she’s helping by giving tattoos.

“They’re small, they’re cute, they’re simple,” said Sladky. “They remind me of Jacob, that’s why I drew them.”

Police said 37-year-old Jacob Shroyer was randomly stabbed several times Monday night at the Pacific Tower Apartments on Northwest 4th Avenue.

Investigators believe the man to blame is 33-year-old Michael Williams.

“It’s horrifying,” said Sladky.

Sladky said she couldn’t just sit back with her long-time friend in critical condition so she came up with idea of a tattoo fundraiser.

“I’m here to work, I’m ready,” said Sladky. “Let’s do it.”

Each person who arrived at Blacklist Tattoo Saturday got to pick out a Shroyer-themed tattoo.

Sladky said all proceeds go back to the 37-year-old to help with his medical bills.

“He’s still alive,” said Sladky. “He’s still fighting”

People who met Shroyer and even people who haven’t showed up Saturday.

“When I heard about what happened, that’s just awful,” said Victoria Swanson.

They were all ready to get a tattoo and help a person they said really needs it.

“He’s hanging in there and while he’s doing that, we just gotta do what we can to help him and take care of him,” said Sladky.

Michael Williams is facing several charges, including attempted murder. Police said Williams was already in jail for an unrelated charge.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.