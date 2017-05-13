Man recovering after being hit by SUV in NE Portland

Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >
If anyone is interested in adopting a dog, there are plenty of new arrivals at the Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin. The rescue received 32 dogs Friday morning from various high-kill shelters in California.More >
If anyone is interested in adopting a dog, there are plenty of new arrivals at the Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin. The rescue received 32 dogs Friday morning from various high-kill shelters in California.More >
A $300,000 settlement has been reached in a legal battle between a local family and their former homeowners' association that centered on an RV used for their disabled daughter.More >
A $300,000 settlement has been reached in a legal battle between a local family and their former homeowners' association that centered on an RV used for their disabled daughter.More >
A northeast Portland business owner says he is frustrated that his shop has been a continual target for petty crimes.More >
A northeast Portland business owner says he is frustrated that his shop has been a continual target for petty crimes.More >
Portland police are investigating a stabbing outside of The Nines hotel on Southwest Morrison Street Friday night.More >
Portland police are investigating a stabbing outside of The Nines hotel on Southwest Morrison Street Friday night.More >
Troutdale neighbors say they are keeping an eye out after a woman said she spotted a cougar lurking in a neighbor’s yard and near an elementary school.More >
Troutdale neighbors say they are keeping an eye out after a woman said she spotted a cougar lurking in a neighbor’s yard and near an elementary school.More >
Prosecutors said the dangerous driving and collisions went on for miles in a road rage incident that spanned multiple highways in Vancouver.More >
Prosecutors said the dangerous driving and collisions went on for miles in a road rage incident that spanned multiple highways in Vancouver.More >
A number of local businesses have created fundraisers for a Portland man who was stabbed at random in Old Town Monday night.More >
A number of local businesses have created fundraisers for a Portland man who was stabbed at random in Old Town Monday night.More >
A witness who saw a man attacking a Eugene police officer turned his car around and stopped to help the officer, according to police.More >
A witness who saw a man attacking a Eugene police officer turned his car around and stopped to help the officer, according to police.More >