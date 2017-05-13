Man recovering after being hit by SUV in NE Portland

Sister Heather Paynter says this crash could not have happened to a more caring person.(KPTV)

A Portland man is hopeful the driver who hit him on northeast 82nd and left him lying in the road will come forward.

Eli Beedle spoke with KPTV Saturday from his hospital bed in Portland.

The 21-year old says Thursday night he was on his way home from work. He had just gotten off the bus on 82nd near Jonesmore St. and was crossing to the MAX platform when the crash happened.

Beedle says he looked down at his phone to check transit times in the moments before he was hit.

“I looked up and to the right and the car was just a little too close for me to get out of the way.” Needle said. “I remember getting hit and tumbling, I guess I flew about fifty feet before skidding to a stop.”

He adds several people in the area rushed over to help him and keep him still until paramedics arrived.

Beedle says the tan-colored Honda CRV that hit him kept going.

“I broke my arm and fractured my left knee. Three out of my four limbs are out of commission,” Beedle said.

His sister Heather Paynter says this crash could not have happened to a more caring person.

“He was always there for me,” Paynter said. “He is the sweetest guy, he didn’t deserve this.”

Paynter has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills and other expenses as Beedle’s recovery progresses.

“He doesn’t ask for anything and he always wants to give so I am hoping with the GoFundMe we can start to give back to him.”

Portland Police are asking anyone who may have saw the crash or know anything about it to give them a call.

“If you see the vehicle please let us know,” Paynter said. “We want to know what happened to him and why.”

If you are interested in helping the family out a GoFundMe page has been set up.

