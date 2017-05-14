Alaska Airlines flight diverted to Salem

An Alaska Airlines flight was diverted to McNary Field in Salem after weather issues in the Portland area caused it to turn around.

Alaska flight 197 from Los Angeles was scheduled to land in Portland at 9pm. Instead, the Boeing 737 plane circled the Portland area several times before heading to Salem to land. There were several thunderstorms passing over the Portland area during that time.

Fueling the 737 at Salem. Will be leaving for PDX once they're done. pic.twitter.com/yn1jIRPeCY — Sabian404 (@Sabian404) May 14, 2017

McNary Field is a small airport that does not provide commercial passenger service.

Flight 197 eventually made it to Portland, arriving around 11:30pm.

Also due to the weather, refueling operations at Portland International Airport were suspended for about 10 minutes just before 9:30pm Saturday.

