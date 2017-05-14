Mountain Wave SAR asking for donations to help keep storage building

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue is asking for help to keep their storage building in Sandy.

Over the last few years, the rent for the building has been donated. Now, the owners of the building say they can no longer make that donation.

The building is currently used for storing vehicles and for a meeting space.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said the location also allows them to respond to rescues more quickly.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up to collect donations.

