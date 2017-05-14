Douglas Co. K9 finds suspect after shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Douglas Co. K9 finds suspect after shooting

Posted: Updated:
Mugshot: Christopher Allen Mugshot: Christopher Allen
K9 Grim K9 Grim
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office K9 tracked down a shooting suspect on Friday.

Deputies rushed to Redfern Lane in Riddle just after 7 p.m. on a 911 call that a man had been shot.

Paramedics treated the 55-year-old victim at the scene and he did not have to go to the hospital, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies learned 35-year-old Christopher Allen was the suspected shooter who ran away.

K9 Grimm was called to track Allen down, and deputies later arrested him without further incident.

Allen faces several charges including Assault I and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.