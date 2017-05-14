OSP: Inmate dies after injuring two officers

An inmate in Florence died shortly after he assaulted two officers on the Oregon Coast, according to Oregon State Police.

Florence Police called OSP for help at the jail on May 8, after finding officers Ken Larson and Stephanie Sansom with serious injuries.

Police say they two were trying to release a 40-year-old man from custody when he attacked them.

When medics arrived to help the officers, police say the man became unresponsive and then died at the hospital.

Troopers are still trying to figure out why he attacked the officers and what killed him.

