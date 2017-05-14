Police: Hail causes deadly crash on Hwy 97

Hail caused a crash on Highway 97, killing a Pendleton man, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency workers responded to the crash near milepost 50 at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver, Tiarra Burnette, was driving a white 2012 Kia Ultima northbound on the highway. Police said hail began to come down and Burnette lost control of the car.

The car fishtailed, hit an embankment and rolled. Oregon State Police said the car came to rest on the driver’s side.

A passenger, 39-year-old Shawn Campbell, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Campbell was in the rear passenger seat at the time.

The front right passenger, 28-year-old Joseph Perilli, and Burnette were not hurt.

OSP was assisted by the Wasco County Sheriff's Office and Sherman County Fire & Rescue. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.

