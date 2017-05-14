Join the Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure Park - KPTV - FOX 12

Join the Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure Park

FOX 12 and K103 want you to experience the “Summer of Heroes” at Disney California Adventure Park.

Help Rocket save his friends on the new “Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout” attraction, then meet your favorite characters and so much more!

To win your vacation for four, watch Good Day Oregon during the 6 a.m. hour from May 15 through May 26 for the Disney “Phrase of the Day,” then listen to K103 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. for a chance to be the tenth caller.

Say the phrase, and you win!

Winners receive a 2-night hotel stay, 3-day park tickets and airfare from Alaska Airlines, which has convenient non-stops to Southern California.

See the full rules here

Good luck from FOX 12 and K103!

