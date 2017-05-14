Mountain Wave SAR asks community to help save Sandy building

A local group who is used to helping others is now asking for help themselves.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said they could lose the building where they meet and keep their vehicles safe, unless the community steps in.

Bryan Jones said for 25 years, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue has provided a life-saving service.

“We’re the people that would be called right behind the 911 call,” said Jones.

For instance, when a Portland 2-year-old went missing a few months ago, Jones said it was a Mountain Wave K9 that ended up leading searchers to the little boy.

“It’s important to have search and rescue on scene because they can offer a little more dedicated time to actually searching for people,” said Jones.

He said even though they’re all volunteers, they’ve been lucky enough to have their own donated building in Sandy.

“We call it the Sandy quarters and we can respond quickly to the Mt. Hood area, the Gorge, as well as Portland or you know, the metro area quickly," said Jones.

But Jones said the agency they share the building with, which has been letting them stay there for free, cannot do it anymore with rent prices going up.

“So we’re responsible for the fundraising and chipping in $500 a month,” said Jones.

The search and rescue team started a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise a year’s worth of rent.

“Nobody has $6,000 laying around that already donates thousands of dollars a year to put themselves readily available to help the community,” said Jones.

Jones said if they don’t have to stress about rent, they can continue focusing on what really matters.

“This building is critical for rapid response and also getting the vehicles out on the mission, on scene faster,” he said.

