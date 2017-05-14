Estacada stabbing believed to be connected to death investigation in Colton

Deputies say a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Colton.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2:15 p.m. Sunday there was a 911 call from the Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway – located at 280 S Broadway – saying that a man entered the store covered in blood, holding a knife and what looked like a human head.

Another call came in a short time later saying the man had stabbed an employee and was being held down by other store employees.

The employee who was stabbed was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Estacada Fire Department.

Spoke with a woman who put this sign and candles out for folks. She was in the store when the stabbing happened. This community is in shock. pic.twitter.com/bidSByQhKy — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 15, 2017

At about 2:35 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding a woman who appeared to be dead inside a home in the 25000 block of Elwood Road in Colton. Deputies responded along with Oregon State Police and Molalla Police and found one woman dead at the scene.

Deputies say the incident on Elwood Road remains under investigation and is believed to be connected to the stabbing in Estacada.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene in Estacada and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Investigators say body found near Colton and stabbing at the Thriftway in Estacada are connected. 1 person dead, 1 injured. Suspect arrested pic.twitter.com/D2O8300rlr — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 15, 2017

No further information has been released.

