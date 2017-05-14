Police investigating stabbing in Estacada - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating stabbing in Estacada

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a stabbing in Estacada Sunday afternoon. 

The incident was reported just after 2:15 p.m. at the Estacada Thriftway, which is located at 280 N Broadway St. 

A store employee was stabbed, according to the Estacada Fire Department. The employee was flown to a hospital in critical condition. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.