Police investigating stabbing in Estacada

Police are investigating a stabbing in Estacada Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 2:15 p.m. at the Estacada Thriftway, which is located at 280 N Broadway St.

A store employee was stabbed, according to the Estacada Fire Department. The employee was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.