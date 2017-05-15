Home damaged after marijuana grow inside catches fire

A home in Sweet Home was damaged after a marijuana grow inside caught fire.

The fire occurred at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the home on Highway 228, according to the Sweet Home Fire District.

When firefighters arrived, the homeowner reported there was a fire in his upstairs marijuana grow room. With assistance from the Lebanon Fire District, crews were able to knock down the fire within an hour.

Fire crews say several additions to the home made putting out the fire more difficult. They say the home sustained significant damage and most of the contents were damaged by smoke.

Investigators say the fire was caused by improper use of extension cords, which ran the high power marijuana grow lamps. Firefighters say extension cords are not intended for permanent use and ask people to be cautious to not overload electrical circuits.

