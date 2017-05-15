Man seriously injured in SE Portland hit-and-run crash has died

A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland has died, family members say.

Charles Cade passed away on Friday, according to his daughter Vanessa Cade. She says he fought hard, but sadly just couldn’t make it.

Charles Cade and his wife Christine were both seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland about a month ago. The couple was on their way home from Easter celebrations when the crash occurred. The driver responsible has not been caught.

“The car that hit them, hit them in the rear and just kind of dragged them and spun them into like a utility pole,” said Vanessa Cade during an interview with FOX 12 last month.

She recently shared the sad update that her father never made it out of the intensive care unit. Her mother is no longer in the hospital but is undergoing rehabilitation on her road to recovery.

Four weeks later, the Cade family is mourning the loss of Charles but is also without many answers about the driver who left the scene that Easter night.

“Just how can your conscience just let you leave a scene like that, without even making sure they are OK?” said Vanessa Cade.

Police say an early 2000s dark-colored SUV hit the couple’s vehicle from behind. Investigators say after the crash last month, the driver took off but the SUV should have significant front-end and passenger-side damage.

