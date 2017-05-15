Fire crews battle massive warehouse fire underneath Fremont Bridge

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were still on the scene Monday morning after a massive fire broke out outside a warehouse underneath the Fremont Bridge in North Portland late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 1600 block of North River Street just before 10 p.m.

The warehouse fire began as a two-alarm fire but was later upgraded to three alarms. It is believed the fire initially started outside the building.

At one point, 80 firefighters with 20 different apparatuses were on the scene battling the blaze, according to crews.

Part of the structure was built partially on piers over the Willamette River. Fire investigators believe the area over the open water allowed the fire to burn and spread quickly.

Because of its construction, fire officials said the building was predetermined to be "unsafe" and therefore crews did not enter the structure to fight the fire.

In addition to ground trucks, crews used two fireboats to attack the fire from the river.

PF&R crews are at scene of a 2 alarm commercial fire at 1619 N River St. PIO enroute to scene — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 15, 2017

N. River Rd 3-alarm fire: arrival video from deck of Truck 13 as they operate the turret. #alert pic.twitter.com/ZU14Av4L31 — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 15, 2017

The warehouse is the size of one city block and is owned by Metro Movers. It was completely destroyed by the fire.

No firefighters were injured. There is no word yet on if anyone was inside the warehouse at the time of the blaze.

The Fremont Bridge was closed for most of the night but has since been reopened.

