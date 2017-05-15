Katy Perry announces tour with Moda Center, Tacoma Dome performances

Katy Perry performs at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Five-time American Music Award-winning pop singer Katy Perry is coming to the Rose City.

Perry, who's known for songs like "Firework","California Gurls" and "Hot n Cold", announced “Witness: The Tour” Monday morning on Twitter.

The tour is named after Perry’s upcoming album “Witness,” which comes out June 9.

Perry was last in Portland in September 2014 with Tegan and Sara.

While her new tour kicks off this September, fans in the Pacific Northwest will be the last in the country to get to see the singer – the Portland and Tacoma performances are the last American stops on Perry’s schedule.

She will hit the stage at the Moda Center on Feb. 2, 2018, and then appear at the Tacoma Dome the following day.

Tickets for the tour’s U.S. shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 22. Pre-sale registration is open now for anyone interested.

