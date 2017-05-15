Deputies ID murder, stabbing suspect accused of carrying severed head into Estacada store

Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying a severed head into an Estacada grocery store and then stabbing an employee.

Joshua Lee Webb, 36, of Colton, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Deputies said he killed his mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb. They lived together on South Elwood Road in Colton.

Investigators said Joshua Webb is also connected to a stabbing Sunday at the Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway at 280 S. Broadway.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a man covered in blood entered the store carrying what looked like a severed human head and a knife.

Deputies received another call saying the man had stabbed an employee and the suspect was being held down by other store employees.

The stabbing victim was flown to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim was out of surgery Monday morning and expected to make a full recovery.

GOOD NEWS! Sandy PD says the victim in the stabbing is out of surgery & expected to make full recovery @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/CBvNTXUScP — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 15, 2017

The suspect was also taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.

People in Estacada said the store employee was well-liked and had many friends. The community is heartbroken.

“We’re devastated, I mean, devastation is devastation,” said community member William Huxley.

Investigators said the stabbing was connected with a death investigation in Colton, a small community about 15 minutes southwest of Estacada.

Deputies received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday from a person who said a woman had been found dead inside a home in the 25000 block of Elwood Road.

Responding deputies, Oregon State Police and Molalla police said a woman's body was found at the scene.

The suspect and victim were identified Monday afternoon as Joshua Webb and Tina Webb. The stabbing victim's name has not been released.

No other details were released Monday afternoon about the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.