Sheriff: Man carries severed head into Estacada store, stabs employee

Estacada community members are still reeling from an incident Sunday after deputies said a man walked into a grocery store carrying a human head. The man then stabbed a store employee, critically injuring him.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway at 280 S Broadway around 2:15 p.m.

The 911 caller told deputies a man covered in blood had entered the store carrying what looked like a severed head and a knife.

Deputies received another call saying the man had stabbed an employee and was being held down by other store employees.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital via air ambulance. He remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations reveal the incident is connected to a death investigation in Colton, a small community about 15 minutes southwest of Estacada.

Clackamas County deputies said they received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. from a person who said a woman had been found dead inside a home in the 25000 block of Elwood Road.

Responding deputies, Oregon State Police and Molalla Police said a woman's body was found at the scene.

Investigators said her death is connected to the stabbing suspect.

The names of the suspect and victims have yet to be released.

Residents of Estacada said the store employee was well-liked and had many friends. The community is heartbroken.

“We’re devastated, I mean, devastation is devastation,” said community member William Huxley. “It doesn’t care where it is. People hurt.”

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies said the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

