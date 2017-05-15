On the Go with Joe at Doe Donuts

Joe V. was in southeast Portland checking out a new style of donuts.

Doe Donuts is Portland's first all-vegan donut shop. The owners say they have been selling donuts at events and farmer markets for some time.

Recently their customers helped raise $7,000 via Kickstarter to open their new shop.

Doe Donuts is located at 8201 SE Powell Boulevard. Learn more at DoeDonuts.com.

