On the Go with Joe at Doe Donuts

Joe V. was in southeast Portland checking out a new style of donuts.

Doe Donuts is Portland's first all-vegan donut shop. The owners say they have been selling donuts at events and farmer markets for some time.

Recently their customers helped raise $7,000 via Kickstarter to open their new shop.

Doe Donuts is located at 8201 SE Powell Boulevard. Learn more at DoeDonuts.com

