Experience movie soundtracks with the Oregon Symphony

A soundtrack often sets the tone of a film. Many movie fans cannot forget the songs from movies like “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and even “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Now the Oregon Symphony can play a live version of a movie soundtrack while you watch the film on a high definition screen above the orchestra.

The symphony will perform soundtracks from hit movies like “La La Land” "Harry Potter" and “Jurassic Park.” Learn more at ORSymphony.org

