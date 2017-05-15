Celebrity Makeup artist Kristen Arnett tackles bags under the eyes

Celebrity makeup artist Kristen Arnett of the Green Beauty Team has done makeup on actors including Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne as well as models Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls.

She demonstrates her tricks for concealing undereye circles and bags. The products she used in this segment are listed below.

Elique Organics - Honey Berry Moisturizer

Pacifica - Dark Circle Rehab Concentrated Correcting Creams

Hynt Beauty - DUET Perfecting Concealer

Antonym Cosmetics - brush

To learn more about Kristen Arnett, log onto her website at GreenBeautyTeam.com. Check out some great beauty products at BlushBeautyBar.com.

