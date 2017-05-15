Celebrity Makeup artist Kristen Arnett tackles bags under the ey - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Celebrity Makeup artist Kristen Arnett tackles bags under the eyes

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Celebrity makeup artist Kristen Arnett of the Green Beauty Team has done makeup on actors including Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne as well as models Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls.  

She demonstrates her tricks for concealing undereye circles and bags. The products she used in this segment are listed below.

  • Elique Organics - Honey Berry Moisturizer
  • Pacifica - Dark Circle Rehab Concentrated Correcting Creams
  • Hynt Beauty - DUET Perfecting Concealer
  • Antonym Cosmetics - brush

 To learn more about Kristen Arnett, log onto her website at GreenBeautyTeam.com. Check out some great beauty products at BlushBeautyBar.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.