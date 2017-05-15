Beaverton police attempting to ID fitness club theft suspect

Investigators say the suspect’s accomplice is driving this 2014 silver Toyota RAV-4. (Beaverton Police Department)

The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected in a string of thefts at fitness centers in the Portland metro area.

According to police, the suspect uses a guest pass to enter the gyms, then cuts locks in the women’s locker rooms, frequently taking car keys.

Police say the suspect then goes to the parking lot, uses the keys to enter cars and steals items like purses, wallets, credit cards and identification cards from the victims' cars.

Investigators say that the suspect has used the stolen credit cards at nearby businesses and has also used the stolen IDs to open bank and credit accounts.

The suspect was seen at all of the 24 Hour Fitness and LA Fitness clubs in Beaverton on Friday, May 12. Officers also said the same woman is suspected in numerous other cases in the Portland area.

Investigators believe the suspect has an unidentified accomplice believed to be driving a 2014 silver Toyota RAV-4 with an unknown license plate number. Police are not sure if any more suspects are involved.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call 503-629-0111.

